The greatest lesson for me, man, is how God can take any pain in a person’s life and use it for a beautiful melody to be able to reach others. I think when we are in the middle of our painful situation, it is very difficult to be able to see the hand of God and so we must trust the heart of God. These kids are going through some of the most painful and darkest moments — that most American humans cannot even handle. In Western Christianity and within Western culture, our brand of success and survival has not even equipped us (for) some of the PTSD that millions of these kids live in every day on this planet.