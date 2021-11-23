If Rittenhouse didn’t look like the white boy next door (to whites), we likely wouldn’t even have such a trial. A Black figure openly carrying an assault weapon and boldly approaching law enforcement officers likely would have been shot, rather than given water, by police in the streets of Kenosha that night. And he certainly would not have been sent on his way by police in an armored vehicle with this comradely benediction: “We appreciate you guys, we really do.”