A criminal case initiated in 2019 accuses the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kyrgyzstan of inciting “racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred” and resulted in a March 2021 raid of the Witnesses’ national center in Bishkek, the country’s capital. The raid led authorities to file a civil claim asking for the publications to be banned. The Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t have any additional info on the status of the criminal case, but it has not gone to trial yet.