And, of course, Larry must attend services — on Rosh Hashana. This might be one of the worst-directed scenes about synagogue life in the history of television (and there is a lot of competition for that prize). The worshippers are sitting there, very informally clad — nothing like it would be in real life, and nothing like it was in the famous “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode in which Larry scalps High Holy Day tickets at his synagogue in Brentwood.