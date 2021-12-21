“Beliefs which qualify a registrant for CO status may be religious in nature, but don’t have to be. Beliefs may be moral or ethical; however, a man’s reasons for not wanting to participate in a war must not be based on politics, expediency, or self-interest. In general, the man’s lifestyle prior to making his claim must reflect his current claims. Under the circumstances, the government is fully entitled to make a determination that the request for exemption is not based on politics, expediency or self-interest, and to make sure the person’s lifestyle reflects their current claims.”