In Qing-era China, it was stored in blue ceramic vases meant for display. In some parts of Asia, the water is kept and served with rose water or other desserts to mark and bless a life event. Elsewhere, returning pilgrims distribute the water among relatives and friends, who drink a small portion to receive the blessings of the hajj. In a number of Islamic cultures, notably in the Horn of Africa, “Zamzam” is a name given to girls.