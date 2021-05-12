But come Wednesday morning, Cheney was voted out by her House GOP colleagues, who have bristled over her vote to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and her public rejection of claims that the election was stolen. Before the proceedings began in the Republicans’ meeting room in the Capitol basement, Cheney reportedly championed the importance of being a “party based on truth” and implored her fellow Republicans not to “let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy.”