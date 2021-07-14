It is good for a person to be once on their own. No book, no friend, no community, not a soul, Just that person with the heart all alone, It is good for a person to be once on his own. And it’s good to leave behind all that was found, No house, no field, not required, not bound, Just listen to one’s heart and be deaf to all that’s around, It is good to leave behind all we have found. Listen to your heart — in your life you will know You’ll know what there is and feel what you owe.