I got a lot from my dad, who learned from his dad. My grandfather was an Italian immigrant who came to America in 1912 and ended up becoming a state senator in Oregon. He didn’t want to be seen as an immigrant — this was the time of the origins of the Ku Klux Klan — and he raised my dad to be impervious, not show weakness. My dad never allowed me to see his mistakes. Everything was perfect to the outside world. There’s a cognitive dissonance that happens as a young boy growing up in that. You feel like you’re flawed and always messing up.