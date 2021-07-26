Mary traditionally shows up whenever she is most needed. For years, apparitions of the Virgin of Guadalupe have reportedly distracted border guards to help immigrants stranded at the U.S. border slip into the country unnoticed. Similarly, the culture tends to put Mary at the center of conflict. After Mike Brown was shot in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, Mark Doox’s “ Our Lady of Ferguson ” depicted her as a Black woman with her womb in the crosshairs of a gun with a child Christ in the center. Kehinde Wiley’s “Mary Comforter of the Afflicted,” one of the artist’s stained glass window images, casts the Pietà as a Black man holding a dead child. Within the past year, Kelly Latimore’s icon memorialized George Floyd by depicting Mary holding a broken Jesus.