But that is not all. Mandel’s campaign website proclaims he is “pro-God” (complete with a graphic of a church steeple). There is a graphic of a gun: “Come and take it.” He believes Trump won the 2020 election. He has said the United States must turn away Afghan refugees: “To protect our kids, our communities and our Judeo-Christian way of life, we must FIGHT this with all our might.”