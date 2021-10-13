“This is the closest I can get to a temple in New York,” said Shubhangi Sengar, referring to her shrine. “Ever since I have been living alone, I have always had a temple at home. At least a photo of Ganpati and a few other gods and goddesses.” Sengar, who is a business analytics student, tried to keep up with all the different customs and traditions, including the fasts. But as her coursework increased, it was difficult. Now, she lights an oil lamp every time she has a bath, and she recites some prayers if time allows. “Whether it is 10 in the night or the afternoon,” she said. “For me, it is more like I just want to have a moment with God whenever I have the time.”