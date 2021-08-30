The Rev. Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network also co-sponsored the event, estimated more than 20,000 people marched through the D.C. streets on Saturday. Far fewer stayed for the rally — and he said at least one bus headed home early due to issues with fainting on the hot day in Washington. In addition to the heat, the COVID-19 pandemic could have figured in the rally attendance. Organizers wiped off the on-stage microphone between speakers, and volunteers offered free hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and face masks, along with bottles of water.