If I had to speculate, I would imagine the church removed the ban on Halloween or party masks in these pandemic times because some members were using the policy as an excuse not to wear face masks to protect their fellow members from COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, a segment of the Latter-day Saint population has refused to wear masks in the name of “freedom,” even as President Russell M. Nelson, Elder Dale Renlund and other leaders have made a point of wearing masks and actively encouraged members to do the same.