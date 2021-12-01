The control freak aspect of how I tithe now is I like knowing where my money is going. I think most people do. One big irony in all this is even while the LDS church fails to let members know what is being done with our tithing money, the church has become known throughout the U.S. in recent years for its vending machines that “light the world” with charitable giving. This holiday season, there are vending machines in 10 U.S. cities, where givers can purchase items ranging from $5 up to several hundred. The church covers credit card fees and other expenses, so every dollar donated goes to those in need.