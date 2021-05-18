Akyol argues that the Arabic word rida more likely referred to acts of political treason and betrayal rather than religious faith. During the medieval period, civilizations around the world took a similar view conflating political allegiance with religious faith as was the case in the neighboring Byzantine Empire. Indeed, well into the Renaissance period in the English language, the expression “to turn Turk” was used to describe both a “betrayer” and someone who became Muslim. The expression is archaic in modern English but does appear in the former usage in Shakespeare’s play “Hamlet.” Yet, if anything, Akyol argues, the Quran and the earliest Islamic sources provide some examples of those who left Islam without being punished.