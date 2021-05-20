Our Hindu faith teaches us to be radically inclusive and egalitarian; to see the whole world as one; to see the divine in the face of everyone we encounter; to see the joys and sorrows of others as our own. And our faith also teaches us to stand firm and fearless as we engage in our dharma (right action). The oldest Hindu scripture, the Rig Veda, affirms freedom of thought and expression: “Let noble thoughts come from all directions” (Aa no bhadra kratavo yantu vishwatah).