During the period in which the early Muslims were an oppressed minority in Mecca, a group of Muslims moved to Abyssinia (modern-day Ethiopia and Eritrea). Often a footnote in many texts of Islamic history, Jebara’s work resurrects the importance of this period, which challenges the Mecca-Medina dichotomy triumphed by Orientalist scholarship. It was here that the first mosque was built and the first Muslim community freely worshipped. Today the Masjid Al-Sahaba in Massawa, Eritrea, claims to be on the site of that first mosque.