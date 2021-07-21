Yes, he didn’t slam the door. It was gradual. He says in several places that the corporal punishment pushed him out. I spoke with several of his friends and they said he was hit often, not because he was a bad student. He was actually a very good student. But he came dressed in the wrong suit, or he came late. The corporal punishment for the boys was pretty serious. It created in him a real disgust for the church. He attended a little less, but in his early 20s, in his first marriage, he’s still in the church. He was still connected in some ways. He would still say the rosary occasionally. Later he rethought his convictions. But the idea of the transcendental never left him. He believes there is something out there. He refuses to accept a dogmatic definition of what it is. But there is something there. And that never left him. He’s a believer in some other reality.