Jesus was a disciple of John the Baptist, who was killed by Antipas. Jesus believed the only power that really mattered was divine. He made fun of Antipas and inflamed the tension between them. That’s why Jesus went on the move in and about Galilee and finally went to Jerusalem, which was under the control of Pontius Pilate, the Roman administrator. Pilate was famously antisemitic. The question then emerged: Should the legitimacy of the Romans be acknowledged? Should we pay the tax or not? Jesus said you can give what Caesar expects from what he himself provides, but that’s the extent of it. You cannot owe (Caesar) what God has produced.