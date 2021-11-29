Numerous cases of abuse of nuns have been reported all over the world, and in India a bishop was arrested in 2018 for having allegedly abused a nun 13 times over the span of two years. In July 2020, the Jesuit-run magazine “Civiltà Cattolica” published a report on the cases of sexual abuse of nuns. A 2018 investigative report by the Associated Press found that the abuse of nuns “is global and pervasive, thanks to the universal tradition of sisters’ second-class status in the Catholic Church and their ingrained subservience to the men who run it.”