This is consistent with Villeneuve’s darker, more somber reading of the book. Regal and shrewd Bene Gesserit became vicious and selfish. Paul, who in the novel is stoic and conflicted, is conflicted and angry: a messiah for our times.We don’t see the holy war in the movie — that’s slated for further installations, as the current “Dune” is only the first part of what’s intended to become a series. But the development of that war, and the messiah leading it all, will be an interesting trajectory to follow.