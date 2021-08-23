There aren’t a lot of nationally published books with LDS main characters. When you do get them, the narrative is that the main character has faith but also has questions, and they end up leaving their conservative faith for a more progressive faith. I wanted to open a space where they could have both. Because I think a lot of people, especially teens, are in this space where they both believe in and care about their tradition, but there’s also a lot they don’t agree with. It’s very clear that the rising generation is not on board with all of the official positions of the church. I wanted to write a story that allowed for some degree of comfort with having questions. I don’t know if that came through, but that’s what I was trying to do.