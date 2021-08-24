“In the Muslim community, and in America at-large, the culture of a fatherless home continues to persist,” said Aaser in an email. “A recent study by Pew Research shows that since 2000, nearly 1-in-3 child births happen out of wedlock. We launched the Muslim Superdad and Wondermom podcast to help parents (and especially dads!) build a community around parenthood, discussing relevant topics to empower us to become the parents that our children deserve.”