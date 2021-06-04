Bill sponsors and supporters of these restrictions have touted them as an antidote to election irregularities and voter fraud. The claims of voter fraud and election irregularities are unfounded. In fact, many of these bills are being proposed in states where the elections were hitch-free, but the motives of the sponsors seem designed to achieve a singular sinister goal: voter suppression. The bills appear to be a response to the historic voter turnout during the 2020 election and are likely to disproportionately affect big-city residents and Black Americans in particular, the overwhelming majority of whom vote Democrat.