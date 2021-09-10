NEW YORK (RNS) — Minister Onleilove Chika Alston went to high school right across from the Twin Towers. September 11, 2001, changed her life — it changed the shape of her school neighborhood, destroyed the mall in which she would hang out during school days — but even more so, she said, it changed the life of her best friends. Her Mali-American Muslim friend “began to be bullied in the city that she loved,” said Alston.