I’m not suggesting we merely match positive outcomes for every difficulty of this time; we could not. But it is important to understand that though the devastation of the pandemic cannot be reversed and should not be excused, there may also be positive responses that may grow from the sufferings of the moment. Few among us have been left untouched by the tragedy of this pandemic, yet we can all try to find ways to give thanks and to acknowledge that, though we have suffered and are suffering, we are capable of growth.