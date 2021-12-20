The New York health care workers oppose being vaccinated because the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were developed or tested using cells descended from aborted fetal cells obtained half a century ago. As Catholics they acknowledge that many of their bishops, up to and including the pope, say it’s all right to receive the vaccines. But they note that other bishops have taken a contrary position and declare that their decision is, in any event, based on “the primacy of conscience.”