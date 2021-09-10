The firefighters and the police in New York City had been, traditionally, a very Irish-Catholic group. There were miniature, grim Catholic school reunions in the stairwells of the buildings: Irish-Catholic traders running down; Irish-Catholic first responders running up. Those first responders knew exactly what they were doing and where they were going. Their sacrifices were without measure. I lost a high school classmate that day, Brian Hickey, one of the brave firefighters.