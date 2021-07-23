One of the main goals of Tisha B’av, as Yael Ziegler explains in her recent commentary on the Book of Lamentations, is to remind us to act as a collective, to see ourselves as a united community. That movement from the individual to the communal should be an integral idea in a new Tree of Life. From Shady Avenue, I walked around the corner to look at the objects collected in a gallery inside the building visible from the outside. So many messages and objects, from the 11 glass flowers — one for each shooting victim — blooming constantly to the crocheted Jewish stars with hearts in them placed there and elsewhere around the neighborhood, to the white wooden Jewish stars placed by Greg Zanis, who before his death last year would go to sites of mass violence to honor the victims.