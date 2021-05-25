In the video, the Rev. Jacqui Lewis of Middle Collegiate Church in New York City said justice would be Floyd — and others killed by gun violence, especially by police — still alive. And Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, scholar in residence at the National Council of Jewish Women, appealed to Scripture, saying, “The verses in Deuteronomy command us not just to issue a verdict when the bar for accountability is on the floor, is in the basement, is deep in the molten core of the earth, but to set up systems of justice, that are just for everybody, all of the time.”