For the record, HAF has never given money to any entity here or abroad that would harm anyone, period. The funding we received under U.S. COVID-19 relief programs, like thousands of other organizations, ensured that our rent was paid and that none of our staff members lost their job because of the pandemic. All of these details are available on HAF’s financials page on our website and Guidestar, a charity watchdog where we’ve earned a platinum seal for transparency and accountability.