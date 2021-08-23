Catholic Charities of New York connected O’Callaghan’s organization to an SIV family in Afghanistan who arrived in the United States this month. Hearts and Homes for Refugees said it is finalizing an apartment for the family. The family will be greeted with a culturally appropriate home-cooked meal. The organization’s tradition is for the most recently resettled family — in this case, an Afghan family who arrived in March 2020 — to cook the meal for the new arrivals.