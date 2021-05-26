But not all pagans agree with that finding. Some, such as Schulz, believe political involvement is vital to their lives and even intrinsic to their religious beliefs. A practitioner of Hellenismos, a religion based on ancient Greek beliefs, she explained that in ancient Greece “to be a devout person was to be an active community member.” While Schulz believes religion and government should be kept separate, her own involvement in politics is “deeply tied,” she said, to her religious beliefs.