The Diocese of Newark, where Jack served as bishop for 24 years, was an exciting place to be in the mid-1980s, in part because of how he saw his role. “If the church is here,” he would say, holding one hand somewhere to the right, “I think the bishop needs to be here,” stretching far to the left. “That’s so the clergy have a lot of room to exist in here,” he would finish, as he waved his hand across the expanse in between.