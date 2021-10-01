Robertson’s conservative and charismatic brand of Christianity had an avuncular appeal among many evangelicals. But it often came under intense criticism. Most recently, he addressed a caller’s question on his radio show saying it was OK to file for divorce from a spouse suffering with Alzheimer’s disease. The remarks sparked outrage among religious leaders and medical experts.
He was fond of making predictions, which many saw as prophesies.
Last year, Robertson said God told him Donald Trump would prevail in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump lost.
In 1976, he predicted the world would end in 1982. And in his 1990 book, “The New Millennium,” he said the world would be destroyed on April 29, 2007.
Robertson, a key player in the conservative “moral majority,” was particularly harsh on LGBTQ Americans, opposed same-sex marriage and legal abortion, and said Islam was satanic.
In 2013, he said he wished Facebook had a ‘vomit’ button so he could click on it every time he came across a photograph of a gay couple kissing.
Robertson is a Yale Law School graduate but failed the New York bar exam. He later founded the American Center for Law and Justice to defend Christians on religious liberty cases.
Robertson’s son, Gordon, will take over as full-time host of “The 700 Club.” The elder Robertson will still appear on a monthly interactive episode of “The 700 Club” to answer viewer emails.