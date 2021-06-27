Most of all we need religious leaders who are willing to preach about where we might find the presence of God in the vaccine and how we might honor God by daring to get it. A “bread alone” approach to vaccine education and advocacy seems to have reached its limits. Let’s keep pushing against that limit: We cannot, as the verses suggest, live by “God alone,” either. Let us see, instead, if we can honor both needs and save thousands of lives in the process.