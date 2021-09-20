Not that anyone strolling the surrounding streets could miss the city’s Greek history, even though the city only harbors perhaps 400 Greco-Egyptians today. At the Délices Patisserie, which opened down the street in 1922, little blue and white flags atop their cakes are a reminder that it is also still Greek-owned. The Café Trianon, which Cavafy frequented and which serves Greek dishes, still exists as well. Across the city, even in newer areas, a sprinkling of Greek names or restaurants can be found.