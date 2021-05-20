The resolution is evidence of the growing political influence wielded by the Poor People’s Campaign, which has spent several years working to frame poverty as a religious and moral issue. The reference to a “third reconstruction” is an homage to an argument often invoked by campaign co-chair the Rev. William Barber II: that after laws passed during two reconstructions helped uplift Black Americans and others — the first after the Civil War and another catalyzed by the civil rights movement of the mid-20th century — the United States is in need of a third reconstruction to bring about racial equality and economic justice. Barber championed the idea in his 2016 book, and the concept has since been repeated by variousscholars and prominent writers such as the Atlantic’s Adam Serwer and Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne.