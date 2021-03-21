“It is necessary to assure the everyone has potable water and to hygienic services,’’ Francis said in his traditional Sunday noon remarks to the faithful.
“I thank and encourage all who, from various professions and responsibilities, work for such an important aim,’’ the pope added. In particular, he cited those in his homeland, Argentina, who are working on such water projects.
The World Health Organization says some 2 billion people use a source of drinking water that is contaminated with feces.
