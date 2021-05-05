In the next days of May, Pope Francis’ beloved sanctuary of Our Lady of Lujan, in Argentina, will pray for communication workers, while in Ireland’s Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock, the rosary will be dedicated especially to people with disabilities affected by COVID-19. Marian sanctuaries in countries struggling with the spread of the virus will also join in the pope’s prayer, including Our Lady of Health in India and Our Lady of Lourdes in Myanmar.