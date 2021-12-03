To see how this tension is working out, consider the U.S. bishops’ quandary over President Biden. Just as he was moving into the White House early this year, the USCCB’s president, Los Angeles’ Archbishop Jose Gomez, formed a working committee to deal with the reality that the United States had a Roman Catholic president who went to Mass and received Communion. The problem: Biden supported the Democratic Party’s platform, which in turn supported the laws enabling abortion.