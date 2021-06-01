The new laws on sexual abuse reflect the cultural change that decades of scandal have effected. “In the past, much damage has been caused by the Church’s failure to perceive the intimate relationship between the exercise of charity and recourse — when circumstances and justice require it — to the discipline of punishment,” Francis wrote in his Apostolic Constitution, “Pascite Gregem Dei” (”Tend the Flock of God”), which introduced the changes to canon law and was signed on the Feast of Pentecost (May 23).