Haiti is also a concern for the Vatican and it announced Tuesday that Pope Francis sent $235,000 to aid the island nation, which is struggling after a powerful earthquake Aug. 14 killed more than 2,200 people and left many more displaced. The earthquake came amid significant political instability in the country, after the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, on July 7, and an ongoing struggle to address the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.