The 26 Conference of Parties, known as COP26, will be much the same with an estimated 30,000 people descending on Glasgow, Scotland, for the annual meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was established in 1992 at the first Rio Earth Summit. Around 200 countries are parties to this convention, and they will be represented by top government officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other world leaders.