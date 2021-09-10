Dismantling Global Hindutva, a virtual gathering that begins Friday (Sept. 10), bills itself as an academic conference, but its participants and sponsors show little respect for academic principles — least of all the charge from the American Society of University Professors 1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure that academics “should at all times be accurate, should exercise appropriate restraint, should show respect for the opinions of others, and should make every effort to indicate that they are not speaking for the institution.”