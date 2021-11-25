Yes, that Albanian group was using an accounting office for communal prayers. You know it’s also a similar situation in Canada. In my book, I look at the first mosque in Canada, which is in Edmonton (the Al Rashid Mosque founded in 1938). But there was actually an Albanian Muslim community in Toronto prior to that. Of course, the first mosque in the United States was almost certainly in the South a century earlier due to legacy of the era of slavery -- or at least a place where congregational prayer was held by Muslims. I am hopeful, with research into African American history and more documents coming to light through historical research, that one day we uncover an important Islamic site from this period in Islamic history when Muslims were brought enslaved to the Americas and the Western Hemisphere. It is an open question.