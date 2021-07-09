“The diocese had my rape story, a second abuse story and a nine-year-old’s abuse story. So the people all the way at the top knew for sure of three different sexual abuse or assault stories … And they didn’t make any moves to bring in any kind of third-party (investigation),” Rudenborg told RNS in an interview. “They also didn’t take any steps to notify the congregation at Church of the Resurrection that a man who has been involved with the church for years in various capacities was now credibly accused of three different really serious things.”