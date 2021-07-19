Kevin Garcia, who identifies as queer and goes by they/them pronouns, remembers attending a Promise Keepers event in the late ‘90s that focused on “integrity, masculinity and taking up the mantle of manhood.” No one talked about sexual orientation, Garcia said, but, then, why would they? “There was an assumed norm, like you just understood in this space we all agree marriage is between one man and one woman, so of course you don’t need to have a conversation about homosexuality as a problem that real Christians deal with.”