“This isn’t the first time it’s happened where any kind of support for Israel is seen as tantamount to supporting apartheid and war crimes and grounds for being boycotted,” said Dov Waxman, a political scientist at UCLA and director of the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies on the University of California Los Angeles campus. “For liberal American Jews that could lead to their marginalization and exclusion from American public life, if they don’t disavow their support for Israel.”